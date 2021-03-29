neonicotinoids

-
A bill making its way through the Maine Legislature seeks to restrict - or limit - the use of four specific pesticides, all belonging to a class known as…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Scientists studying a widely used pesticide say even small doses of the chemical can have crippling health effects on migrating birds,…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A bill designed to protect bees in Maine from a class of pesticides has been withdrawn in the wake of criticism from agricultural…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Protecting bees: That's the thinking behind an ordinance South Portland is considering to ban pesticide use on lawns and gardens in the…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - With colony collapse disorder decimating honeybee colonies across the United States, environmentalists are looking to raise awareness of…
-
Bee-lovers who ply nurseries for welcoming plants may be bringing home more than just beautiful blossoms: A new study finds that as many as half of garden…
-
A new study suggests that major garden and home improvement stores may be contributing to the decline of bees through the plants thet sell."It is…