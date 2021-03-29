-
It turns out there’s a downside to Maine’s solar power boom — a potential $160 million annual hit for electricity consumers here. And it’s a cost hike…
Maine Gov. Janet Mills today signed legislation into law that will restore net metering for people who have solar panels.Kathleen Meil, of the…
The Maine House this morning gave initial approval to a bill that would end so-called "gross metering." That's a policy of the Public Utilities Commission…
State regulators are partially unwinding what they had hoped was a solution to inequities in the way solar power users are compensated for excess…
Maine’s Supreme Judicial Court is weighing the future of incentives for residential solar power. The court heard arguments Wednesday in a challenge to…
State regulators have granted a temporary reprieve for installers of small solar generation projects in Maine. It’s the latest shoe-drop in the ongoing…
The fight over incentives for solar power installations in Maine enters a new phase this month.New, less-generous incentives for solar installations set…
An overflow crowd turned out for a legislative committee hearing Thursday as supporters and opponents of incentives for solar power development in Maine…
A broad coalition of solar power businesses, environmental advocates and industrial energy users want state regulators to reconsider new rules for solar…
State regulators Tuesday approved new rules for the incentives received by Maine residents who install solar-power systems.The Public Utilities…