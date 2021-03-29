-
For more than 40 years, development proposals in Maine's unorganized townships have been handled in a fairly straightforward way: new construction had to…
At his town meeting in North Berwick Wednesday night, Gov. Paul LePage blasted President Barack Obama for using his executive power to create the Katahdin…
Predictably, reactions have been mixed in Millinocket and neighboring East Millinocket, the towns involved in the monument debate over the past several…
While the monument designation has prompted a mixed reaction from Democratic lawmakers, Republicans in the Maine Legislature remain largely opposed to the…
Supporters of what’s now known as the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument are celebrating the addition of 87,500 acres to the National Park System…
By Nick Sambides Jr., Bangor Daily NewsBANGOR, Maine — The company owned by the family of Roxanne Quimby transferred more than 87,000 acres of land to the…
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A congressional field hearing this week on a proposal to create a national monument underscores how the lines have been drawn. As…
The Republican chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources announced Wednesday that he will hold a congressional field hearing on the…
More than 1,000 people packed an Orono meeting Monday evening to offer their opinions on the possible creation of a North Woods national monument.U.S.…
It’s a question that has divided residents of Millinocket, East Millinocket and surrounding towns for years: how to breathe new life into an economy…