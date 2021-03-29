-
State regulators deadlocked Wednesday on whether Central Maine Power's proposed powerline through western Maine would have unreasonable impacts on a…
Opponents of Central Maine Power’s controversial plan to build a new transmission line through western Maine have quietly submitted language that could…
As the controversial Central Maine Power project slogs forward, the previously competing Northern Pass transmission line proposal landed in New…
CONCORD, N.H. - The New Hampshire Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments over a controversial project that would bring hydropower from Canada to…
The federal Environmental Protection Agency is sharply criticizing the Army Corps of Engineers for the way it has handled Central Maine Power's…
Staff at the Maine Public Utilities Commission last night recommended approval of Central Maine Power’s proposal to build a 145-mile transmission line…
Massachusetts has dropped Northern Pass, the $1.6 billion project from Eversource that was set to deliver hydropower from Canada through a 192-mile…
Massachusetts chose a $950 million project headed by Maine utility Central Maine Power to be its backup option for a massive clean energy procurement that…
Massachusetts officials are demanding to know whether a hydro project that was rejected by New Hampshire regulators is still a viable option for…
Massachusetts officials are saying little about the rejection by New Hampshire regulators of a key hydropower project.A spokesman for the Massachusetts…