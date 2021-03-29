-
Portland will temporarily restrict new intakes at its city-run shelters after two guests tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.The two guests,…
-
The city of Portland is now using its Expo building as a shelter to quarantine residents suspected of being exposed to COVID-19, after two guests at the…
-
In the 1980s, Portland’s then city manager made a commitment that the city would “do its part” to make sure no one seeking shelter in Portland would be…
-
The Portland City Council has chosen a site in Riverton - on the city's outskirts - for a new homeless shelter. The location will be a 150-bed replacement…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Portland city officials have proposed building a new public safety headquarters building near the Cumberland County Jail. City Manager…
-
After a plan to build a new, 200-bed homeless shelter in a residential neighborhood in Portland met with intense opposition, city staff Tuesday night will…
-
Residents of a neighborhood where Portland wants to create a new homeless shelter want to know how the city went about the selection process. Residents…
-
Portland will soon keep the Oxford Street Shelter open around the clock, a move that will give homeless people a place to stay throughout the day. Jessica…