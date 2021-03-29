-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine is banning single-use plastic bags in grocery check-out lines by April 22, 2020. House Democrats said Democratic Gov. Janet Mills…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Senate has given its initial approval to a bill to ban single-use plastic bags.The Senate voted 24-11 Tuesday to ban single-use…
-
Maine took another step toward joining a handful of states that ban single-use plastic bags following a 91-52 vote in the House of Representatives…
-
Maine's largest environmental group, and organizations representing retailers and grocers, are backing a bill that would ban most single-use plastic bags…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine could become the first state in New England to impose a statewide ban on single-use plastic bags.The Portland Press Herald reports…
-
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine - The town of Cape Elizabeth has approved a fee on commercial bags along with a foam container ban. The Portland Press Herald…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine House has approved a bill aimed at reducing the number of single-use plastic shopping bags in the waste stream.But the measure…
-
SACO, Maine - Officials in a Maine city are seeking public input on a proposal to ban all single-use plastic shopping bags.The Portland Press Herald…
-
FREEPORT, Maine - Voters in two Maine towns say they are finished with single-use plastic shopping bags.Kennebunk and Freeport residents both voted to ban…
-
FREEPORT, Maine - Activists in Freeport, Maine, want the town to become the second in the state to ban disposable plastic grocery bags.The town is already…