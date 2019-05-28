The Problem With Plastics
Plastics harm the environment in many different ways, on land and in the ocean. They entangle wildlife, create massive floating islands of trash in the oceans, break down into microplastics which are ingested in the food stream they get ingested, and they are often not recyclable. Different kinds of plastics are problems: plastic bags, microbeads, balloons, bottles. We will learn more about the problems with plastics and what we can do to reduce their impact.
- Laura Minich-Zitske, Director of Coastal Birds Project, Maine Audubon
- Sarah Lakeman, Sustainable Maine Project Director, Natural Resources Council of Maine
- Matt Grondin, Communications Manager, EcoMaine
- Swetha Palaniappan from Cape Elizabeth High School
- Susan Farady, author and expert in marine science.
