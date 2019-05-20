Bio-Based Economy: Using Renewable Resources from Maine's Sea and Forests

As industries try to move away from petroleum-based products, the bio economy will play a huge role in the transition. The bio economy is described as the use of renewable biological resources to produce food, energy and industrial goods. It involves climate change, renewable resources and issues of sustainability. Marine or forest resources—such as seaweed or wood—can be used to create energy as well as value-added products or food. Our panel will discuss what Maine is doing to promote the bio economy.

Guests: Dana Eidsness, Director, Maine North Atlantic Development Office

Charlotte Mace, Executive Director of Biobased Maine

Call-ins: Briana Warner, CEO Atlantic Sea Farms

Olavur Gregersen, Managing Director, Ocean Rainforest, Faroe Islands