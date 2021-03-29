-
The Maine Climate Council has voted to adopt recommendations for the state’s Climate Action Plan. The document is meant to guide the state toward reaching…
-
A new report in the journal Science indicates that the number of birds in North America has declined by several billion in the past 40 years. The…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine conservationists are hopeful a new database about roadkill will protect the state's critters from becoming statistics. The Portland…
-
This time of year, there's an evening spectacle taking place in treetops in cities, towns and around the countryside. Hundreds, and in some cases…
-
FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) - Maine Audubon is looking for volunteers to watch roads for signs of animal crossings to help reduce wildlife roadkill. Animal…
-
FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) — A veteran conservationist is taking over as the chief of Maine Audubon.The new executive director of the organization is Ole…
-
WISCASSET, Maine - After months of bitter cold, we have at last reached that time of year when nature starts to wake up. Some of the first - and most…
-
SCARBOROUGH, Maine - The Audubon Society's Christmas Bird Count is underway. It's an annual tradition going back more than 100 years, but the findings…