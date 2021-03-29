-
Many Maine communities have pared back or dropped recycling programs in an effort to guard workers from potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus. Some big…
Waste management company ecomaine says a pilot project that sent recycling interns into several communities last summer was a success, reducing…
PORTLAND, Maine - A manager of a Maine recycling facility has been fired and named in a search warrant in connection with the theft of more than…
One person’s trash, it has been said, is another person’s treasure — except when it comes to recycling. A crash in the global recycling market last year…
A collapse in the global recycling market is having reverberations in Maine.Bales of paper are building up at Portland-based ecomaine and costs are…
Local recyclers are facing financial and logistical challenges brought on by a lack of global demand.On Jan. 1, China banned 24 kinds of recyclables it…
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - Two Maine cities are starting a food waste recycling program.The Press Herald reports that South Portland and Scarborough will…
Open up a refrigerator and the chances of finding limp lettuce or soggy squash are pretty high. Here in the U.S., it’s likely that this food will find its…