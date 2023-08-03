© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Bangor area listeners and viewers: Blackcap Mountain tower maintenance estimated timing is August 2 through August 16. Click here to learn more!
Environment and Outdoors

Iodine likely caused purple emissions from Portland waste plant, operator says

Maine Public | By Murray Carpenter
Published August 3, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT

Officials at the ecomaine waste-to-energy plant in Portland say that a purple vapor seen coming from one of its smokestacks Thursday morning was likely vaporized iodine.

Ecomaine CEO Kevin Roche says the colored fumes were probably caused by a load of waste that contained iodine. He says plant employees noticed the vapor, and were able to correct the situation in 2.5 hours.

Vaporized iodine can pose health risks if inhaled, but ecomaine says it's unlikely that anyone was directly exposed.

Iodine is commonly used in pharmaceuticals, disinfectants, feed supplements and photographic chemicals, and has caused similarly colorful emissions at other waste-to-energy facilities in the U.S.

Ecomaine, which serves 73 communities, says the unwanted iodine underscores the importance of disposing of solid waste in accordance with state and federal standards.

Tags
Environment and Outdoors Ecomaine
Murray Carpenter
Murray Carpenter is Maine Public’s climate reporter, covering climate change and other environmental news.
See stories by Murray Carpenter