-
A group of Maine retailers is starting a new campaign asking shoppers to take it easy on retailers and behave responsibly during the pandemic. “We just…
-
The Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce is urging businesses to support improvements to the region's mass transit systems.Representatives from several…
-
Companies dealing with Maine's well-documented workforce shortage are in Portland Thursday for a forum on how the state's growing immigrant communities…
-
A union backed wage-and-benefit initiative introduced by Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling is putting him at odds with the business community at the local…
-
The Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce's new CEO says the organization needs to change its ways if it wants to thrive in the future."There was a day,…