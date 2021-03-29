-
After hours of lengthy debate Tuesday night, the Portland School Board voted to end its agreement with the city's police department and remove its two…
-
Youth advocates are calling on the Portland School Board to remove police officers from schools. The board will hold a hearing Tuesday evening on a…
-
Portland School officials say a voter-approved $64 million bond is no longer enough to cover the costs of renovation for four of the district's elementary…
-
The Portland School Board has voted to rename one of its elementary schools for civil rights activist and former state legislator Gerald Talbot.With…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - The Portland school board has rescinded a new policy that would have required students to behave in class in order to be eligible for…