Portland school board, ed tech union agree to new contract
The Portland school board last week approved a collective bargaining agreement with the district's more than 200 ed techs.
The new contract boosts starting pay by 12%. Ed techs who have reached the top of the pay scale will see a 10.5% wage increase.
The new agreement also increases compensation for ed techs when they work as substitute teachers.
In a statement, school board chair Sarah Lentz said the new contract establishes competitive entry-level salaries and rewards longevity.
Union president Jennifer Cooper said union members voted unanimously to approve the contract.