Portland school board, ed tech union agree to new contract

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published October 22, 2024 at 1:48 PM EDT
Deering High School in Portland, Maine.
Seth Koenig
/
via BDN
Deering High School in Portland, Maine.

The Portland school board last week approved a collective bargaining agreement with the district's more than 200 ed techs.

The new contract boosts starting pay by 12%. Ed techs who have reached the top of the pay scale will see a 10.5% wage increase.

The new agreement also increases compensation for ed techs when they work as substitute teachers.

In a statement, school board chair Sarah Lentz said the new contract establishes competitive entry-level salaries and rewards longevity.

Union president Jennifer Cooper said union members voted unanimously to approve the contract.
