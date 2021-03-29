-
AUGUSTA, Maine - A new law just taking effect today will help in addressing the state's drug crisis, says Maine Attorney General Janet Mills. She says it…
LEWISTON, Maine - Maine Attorney General Janet Mills and more than two dozen of her counterparts in other states are asking the U.S. Department of Health…
AUGUSTA, Maine - As part of his strategy to respond to the state's drug crisis, Gov. Paul LePage has introduced legislation that he says is designed to…
Maine has had a prescription drug monitoring program since 2003. Designed to prevent and detect prescription drug diversion, it's an electronic database…