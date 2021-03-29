-
Gov. Janet Mills is abandoning the proposal initiated by her predecessor to create a so-called “step down” unit in Bangor to handle psychiatric patients…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The state auditor says Maine should stop following legal advice to use millions of dollars in federal funds for a psychiatric hospital…
BANGOR, Maine -- Members of the Bangor City Council fast-tracked an order imposing an immediate six-month moratorium against the construction of any new…
Maine Attorney General Janet Mills and Governor Paul LePage are at odds again. This time it is over the Governor’s plan to build a new secure mental…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Legislature’s Appropriations Committee has voted unanimously to recommend that the Legislative Council approve construction of a…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Republican Gov. Paul LePage has delivered a blistering rebuke to lawmakers and says a request for proposals will soon unveil new details…
Gov. Paul LePage took to the airwaves of WGAN Thursday and announced he is giving up on a site for a new forensic hospital that was planned next to the…
The Legislature’s Government Oversight Committee has voted 11 to 1 to subpoena Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Mary Mayhew and…