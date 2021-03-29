-
The good times of heavy shellfish hauls for the American scallop fishing industry are likely to continue into next year, though prices could rise for…
-
JONESPORT, Maine - Maine fishing regulators are implementing emergency closures in the state's scallop harvesting industry for the first time this season.…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine fishing regulators are collecting the final entrants into a lottery to participate in one of the most lucrative marine industries…
-
DARTMOUTH, Mass. - The federal government says a program that sells scallops to pay for marine science will include a study of how shellfish harvesting…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine's scallop season is ending for the year amid hopes that fishermen had a stronger season than they did a year ago. Fishermen…
-
BLUE HILL, Maine - Maine fishery regulators are closing a handful of areas to scallop fishing as the season begins to wind down for the year. Maine is…
-
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. - Federal fishing managers are holding a series of hearings along the East Coast to gather feedback about potential changes to the…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A group of Maine aquaculture firms are looking to scale up one of the first serious attempts to farm Atlantic sea scallops in the United…
-
GLOUCESTER, Mass. - Federal regulators are closing a key scallop fishing area off of New England for nearly 11 months. The National Oceanic Atmospheric…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine's scallop fishery is reaching the end of a season that showed signs of further rebuilding. The fishery collapsed in the mid-2000s…