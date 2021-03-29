-
Remember the school consolidation effort that was launched 10 years ago in Maine? Some districts would rather forget it, but the state is about to ask…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Gov. Paul LePage says Maine should regionalize education services to fight what he described as a costly and redundant administration…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Those with questions about Maine's push to construct regional schools have a chance to get some answers from state officials themselves.…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage has signed an executive order to direct state funds to school consolidation efforts at a time of rising…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Gov. Paul LePage believes Maine has a glut of school superintendents and he intends to pressure districts into consolidating…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Gov. Paul LePage took aim at highly-paid school superintendents and education union bosses in his inaugural address.In the final years of…