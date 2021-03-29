school funding

-
Several towns have banded together to advocate for more state funding for some Maine school districts. The campaign, called "Raise The Floor," wants the…
-
Maine school districts learned Wednesday how much state funding they will be getting from the state this year, a crucial factor administrators use to…
-
Gov. Paul LePage put out a statement on Tuesday saying that after discussing the situation with legislative leaders, he will not support any measure that…
-
A state commission to study ways to implement recommendations on improving the way the state pays for elementary and secondary education held its first…