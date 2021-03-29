-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Moody's investor services and Standard & Poor's, the nation's top two rating agencies, have maintained the state's good credit…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Republican Gov. Paul LePage says he's introducing a bill to limit the powers of the attorney general when it comes to spending settlement…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Attorney General Janet Mills has announced the largest ever one-time settlement in Maine history.Mills filed papers today with the…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine is receiving more than $21.5 million as part of a $1.375 billion multi-state settlement of a lawsuit against credit ratings agency…