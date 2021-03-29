-
The new Maine legislature will meet in a joint convention next Wednesday to elect the State Attorney General, Secretary of State and State Treasurer.…
-
The four candidates in Maine’s race for governor offered up their views on the economy, the workforce and education Wednesday morning, during a forum…
-
Independent gubernatorial candidate Terry Hayes is urging legislators to correct a typo that's preventing Clean Election funding from being released to…
-
The issue of selling government bonds for projects across Maine turned into a spat between Gov. Paul LePage and State Treasurer Terry Hayes…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's Republican governor says he's looking into whether the awarding of a state contract was "underhanded.'' Gov. Paul LePage during a…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Treasurer-elect Terry Hayes says Mainers will have an easier time finding out where their bond money goes after she takes office.…