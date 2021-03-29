-
The University of Southern Maine says it will partner with Preble Street to convert the Sullivan Gymnasium on the school’s Portland campus to a temporary…
-
The University of Maine has unveiled a new center, dedicated to the science of parenting."Basically what we're doing is we're processing data, we're…
-
For some students in Maine, college this fall might look a lot different than it did 10 years ago. The state's university system has boosted online…
-
The University of Southern Maine is moving forward with a plan to change its name in an effort to attract more students."The question is ‘Why are you…
-
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ The University of Southern Maine is adding a new prayer room to better accommodate Muslim students and students of other faiths.The…
-
Following a six hour meeting, the University Maine board voted 9 to 2 to cut two academic programs at the University of Southern Maine.The board gave the…
-
The University of Maine System board of trustees has finalized the elimination of three programs at the University of Southern Maine. The action was taken…
-
FORT KENT, Maine (AP) _ University of Maine System trustees are beginning a two-day meeting at the system's northernmost campus, a move that's being…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - About 40 students and faculty from the University of Southern Maine gathered this morning to speak out against the decision by the…
-
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ The president of the University of Southern Maine will be leaving her post this month. University of Maine System Chancellor James…