Actor Tony Shalhoub named honorary chair of campaign for new USM arts center

Award-winning actor and University of Southern Maine alum Tony Shalhoub has been named honorary chair of USM's Center for the Arts campaign.

The university is raising $25 million to build a new arts center in Portland that will include a gallery, performance, and teaching spaces.

During an event on campus Thursday, Shalhoub announced a $500-thousand matching campaign through the Crewe foundation. He also pledged his own contribution of $150-thousand, saying he's excited to help the arts grow at USM.

"I will be forever indebted to this institution and this entire community for encouraging, supporting, guiding me," said Shalhoub.

University officials call the Center for Arts the 'crown jewel' of a broader $46 million campaign to transform the USM student experience.