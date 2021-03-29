-
WEX plans to build a new operations center at The Downs in Scarborough.The payment processing technology firm announced plans to consolidate six South…
-
A company that processes payments for businesses in more than ten countries opened its new global headquarters in Portland Friday.WEX's four-story,…
-
Maine's second-largest publicly-traded company officially broke ground on a new headquarters on the waterfront in Portland Tuesday morning.Melissa Smith…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - The Portland City Council has approved the sale of a parcel of city-owned land for South Portland-based Wex Inc.'s new global…
-
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ A subsidiary of South Portland payment processing company WEX Inc. must pay a $1.75 million fine for its role in deceiving…