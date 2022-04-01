© 2022 Maine Public
Business and Economy

Maine company WEX severs its ties to a Moscow-based energy giant LukOil

Maine Public | By Fred Bever
Published April 1, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT
A Lukoil gas station sits in Newark, N.J., Thursday, March 3, 2022. Outraged by the invasion of Ukraine, the Newark City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to suspend the service stations’ operating licenses, citing Lukoil’s base in Moscow. In doing so, however, they may have predominantly been hurting Americans. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

A Maine-based company that provides payment processing services internationally is severing its tie to a Moscow-based oil and natural gas energy giant called LukOil.

In a social media statement WEX says that as Russia's war on Ukraine has continued, with no solution in sight, "we reevaluated our relationship with LukOil, and have decided to discontinue this relationship."

The company, which provided fuel and truck fleet management services to Lukoil, says it wants to ensure that none of its operations aid Putin’s aggressive actions.

Another Maine company with an international footprint, IDEXX, says it will continue to sell veterinary medications to Russian customers, so pets can receive needed treatments. In an email to Maine Public, a spokeswoman says IDEXX continues to support a "small" workforce in Russia, and is providing free rabies tests to support pets of Ukrainian refugees needing certification to cross borders.

