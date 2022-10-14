WEX lays off 150 workers, including 30 in Maine

The payment technology company WEX Inc. is laying off 150 workers, including about 30 in Maine.

The company, which is headquartered in Portland, says the decision is not related to business performance or economic conditions, but is intended as a reorganization to position WEX for "its next phase of growth."

A spokesperson says WEX has hired about 1,500 new workers over the past 10.5 months, with 150 of those roles being based in Maine. It also has another 300 job openings. The company says the laid off workers will also receive severance pay, benefits, and outplacement assistance.

WEX currently has about 1,100 employees based in Maine.