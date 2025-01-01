Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Tending the Tides: Maine’s Aquaculture Apprenticeships

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., July 24 at 9:00 pm
Fri., July 25 at 1:00 am
Sat., July 26 at 2:00 pm
Tending the Tides: Maine's Aquaculture Apprenticeships title card

This is the story of the nation’s first registered Auqaculture Apprentices and Pre-Apprentices as they forge careers on the water. Through hands-on training and mentorship, these young sea farmers are gaining the skills and experience needed to thrive in Maine’s growing aquaculture sector, while strengthening Maine’s working waterfronts.

This film was produced by Trixie Betz and Maine Mountain Media.