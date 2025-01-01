Tending the Tides: Maine’s Aquaculture Apprenticeships
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., July 24 at 9:00 pm
Fri., July 25 at 1:00 am
Sat., July 26 at 2:00 pm
Thur., July 24 at 9:00 pm
Fri., July 25 at 1:00 am
Sat., July 26 at 2:00 pm
This is the story of the nation’s first registered Auqaculture Apprentices and Pre-Apprentices as they forge careers on the water. Through hands-on training and mentorship, these young sea farmers are gaining the skills and experience needed to thrive in Maine’s growing aquaculture sector, while strengthening Maine’s working waterfronts.
This film was produced by Trixie Betz and Maine Mountain Media.