Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

What Really Counts?

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., October 23 at 9:00 pm
Fri., October 24 at 1:00 pm
Sat., October 25 at 2:00 pm
Sun., October 26 at 4:00 pm
An image featuring the words "Wall Street" surrounded by green and red stock tickers.

Two people, a visionary political scientist from the West and a Prime Minister from the East, take us on a global journey as they attempt to change the way we measure our prosperity and wellbeing to save us from extinction.

This film was produced by Kent Martin and Unceasing Play Productions.