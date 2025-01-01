What Really Counts?
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., October 23 at 9:00 pm
Fri., October 24 at 1:00 pm
Sat., October 25 at 2:00 pm
Sun., October 26 at 4:00 pm
Two people, a visionary political scientist from the West and a Prime Minister from the East, take us on a global journey as they attempt to change the way we measure our prosperity and wellbeing to save us from extinction.
This film was produced by Kent Martin and Unceasing Play Productions.