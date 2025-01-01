Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Within the Crystal Hills

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thurs., October 9 at 9:30 pm
Fri., October 10 at 1:30 am
Sat., October 11 at 2:30 pm
Sun., October 12 at 4:30 pm
Within the Crystal Hills film still: An animated man sits in front of an animated woman in a forest.

A love story inspired by New Hampshire’s legendary Old Man of the Mountain tells the story of Sawyer, an iron worker who is in love with a wealthy woman from his village named Carrigain. Insecure about his own worth, Sawyer makes a dangerous journey into The Ledge, a mountain whose caves have never been traversed.

Though he knows Death lives within the mountain. Sawyer dares to find The Ledge’s fabled diamond to finally prove himself to Carrigan. Will he?

This film was produced by Griffen “The” Hansen and Gruppetstudios, Inc./Caralis Productions.