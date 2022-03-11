Golden joins bipartisan lawmakers urging Biden to provide more aid to Ukraine

Maine Congressman Jared Golden has joined more than a dozen other representatives in urging President Biden to quickly provide more military supplies as well as humanitarian aide to Ukraine.

In a letter sent Friday, the 15 members of Congress urged the White House to supply Ukrainian forces with more Stinger missiles and other anti-aircraft systems. The group also asked the Biden administration to facilitate the transfer of Soviet-made jets and unmanned drones to Ukraine. Poland has offered to transfer jets to NATO for subsequent transfer to Ukraine but the Pentagon rejected the plan as too risky.

The members of Congress also expressed support for sanctions on Chinese banks or businesses that still engage with Russia. Golden is a Marine Corps veteran and a Democrat who represents Maine's 2nd Congressional District.