© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World

Golden joins bipartisan lawmakers urging Biden to provide more aid to Ukraine

Maine Public | By Kevin Miller
Published March 11, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST
Joe Biden
Andrew Harnik
/
AP
President Joe Biden announces that along with the European Union and the Group of Seven countries, the U.S. will move to revoke "most favored nation" trade status for Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington.

Maine Congressman Jared Golden has joined more than a dozen other representatives in urging President Biden to quickly provide more military supplies as well as humanitarian aide to Ukraine.

In a letter sent Friday, the 15 members of Congress urged the White House to supply Ukrainian forces with more Stinger missiles and other anti-aircraft systems. The group also asked the Biden administration to facilitate the transfer of Soviet-made jets and unmanned drones to Ukraine. Poland has offered to transfer jets to NATO for subsequent transfer to Ukraine but the Pentagon rejected the plan as too risky.

The members of Congress also expressed support for sanctions on Chinese banks or businesses that still engage with Russia. Golden is a Marine Corps veteran and a Democrat who represents Maine's 2nd Congressional District.

Tags

World Ukraine
Kevin Miller
See stories by Kevin Miller