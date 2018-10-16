Another Death Of Rare Whale Confirmed Off Massachusetts

  • A North American right whale, seen May 12, 2014.
    Courtesy New England Aquarium

NANTUCKET, Mass. - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the third death of a rare North Atlantic right whale this year has been confirmed.

NOAA and conservationists are keeping a close eye on the right whale population because of high mortality and low reproduction in recent years. The agency says a right whale carcass was found floating about 100 miles east of Nantucket on Sunday.
 
NOAA says photographs of the animal show wounds consistent with entanglement. Entanglement in fishing gear is a significant cause of death for right whales. The agency says it's still too early to speculate on a cause of death, though.
 
Right whales number no more than 450. About 4 percent of the animal's population died in 2017. No new calves were spotted this year.

right whales

