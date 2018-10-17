Candidates In Maine's 2nd District Race Square Off In Last On-Air Debate

The four candidates in Maine's 2nd Congressional District race held their second - and final - debate in Presque Isle at WAGM-TV. And things, at times, got testy.

One question asked of the candidates was what they could do as members of Congress to help address the growing cost of higher education. The answers morphed into talking points aimed at opponents.

Incumbent Republican Bruce Poliquin again branded Democrat Jared Golden as “too liberal” and tied him to U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

“Nancy Pelosi has spent about $7 million lying and attacking me, and propping him up is something that didn’t happen by accident," Poliquin said. "She loves Jared Golden’s voting record.”

Golden fired back that Poliquin is being propped up by a super-PAC run by U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan.

“Bruce seems to have some strange obsession with Nancy Pelosi, as you can see tonight," Golden said. "I, on the other hand, do not. I made very clear well over a year ago that I would not be supporting her.”

Independent Will Hoar urged the field to address the question at hand. “We shouldn’t be talking about Nancy Pelosi," Hoar said. "We were asked about, you know, trying to create programs to get rid of debt, and we should stick to that.”

Fellow independent Tiffany Bond used her time to criticize Poliquin’s view of the district's economic woes, and potential solutions.

“And it is not getting better," Bond said. "It is very difficult for families making an average of $40,000 a year to separate and we need to be providing better supports to this district. “