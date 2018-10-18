CMP Says It Will Tunnel Under Kennebec River Gorge For Proposed Transmission Project

Central Maine Power (CMP) says it now wants to tunnel under the scenic Kennebec River Gorge in its proposed western Maine transmission project, instead of stringing high-voltage lines over the gorge.

Many in western Maine's natural-resource based businesses, such as rafting, have sharply opposed the plan to use aerial lines, and skeptical environmental regulators have been raising questions as well.

John Carroll is a CMP spokesperson.

"Over time you start to get a sense of where the real questions and the more difficult questions are to resolve,” says Carroll. “We'd reached the point where we felt this was the way we could move ahead with the most certainty."

CMP is seeking various permits for the controversial, $950 million transmission project to bring electricity from Canada to Massachusetts customers. Documents filed with the state indicate that tunneling under the gorge could cost much as $37 million.