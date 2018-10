We discuss Central Maine Power’s controversial New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) plan to build a 145-mile long transmission line through four Maine counties. This discussion comes the day before the final MPUC public hearing on the proposal, and 4 days before the town of Jackman votes on the negotiated settlement.

Guests:

Ben Dudley

Barry Hobbins, attorney and Public Advocate for the state of Maine

Matt Wagner, opponent to the transmission plan with the "Say NO" side