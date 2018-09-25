Eastern Maine Healthcare Systems To Become Northern Light Health

Starting Oct. 1, Eastern Maine Healthcare Systems will change its name to Northern Light Health.

EMHS senior vice president Matt Weed says the health care system decided to change its name to better reflect its statewide presence, which has grown from one hospital to nine.

“With the inclusion of Mercy Hospital in our system back in 2013, all of a sudden eastern Maine became a bit of a misnomer because we do have presence now across the entire state,” he says.

Weed says the name Northern Light will be a prefix to hospital names, such as Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. The biggest name change will be for The Aroostook Medical Center, or TAMC. Its new name will be Northern Light AR Gould.