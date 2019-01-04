Jan. 4: What Lies Ahead for Maine's Government in 2019

Political Pulse Podcast, January 4, 2019

State House Bureau Chief Steve Mistler and Chief Political Correspondent Mal Leary spoke with Maine Calling host Jennifer Rooks about Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' inauguration and the issues that will dominate the Legislature in 2019.They discussed changes the state is likely to see under a Mills administration and which issues will be at the forefront of Maine politics in the year ahead.

This episode of the Political Pulse is an excerpt of the live Maine Calling broadcast on Jan. 3, 2018. The show will return to its regular format next week.