Maine Towns Unite To Push For More School Funding For 'Minimum Receiver' Districts

Several towns have banded together to advocate for more state funding for some Maine school districts. The campaign, called "Raise The Floor," wants the state to provide more money to what are known as "minimum receiver" districts.

Those are communities that, due to high property values, often receive less than 10 percent of their school funding from the state.

Fayette Town Manager Mark Robinson says his group wants the Legislature to ensure that at least 15 percent of a school district's funding comes from the state.

Robinson says residents in his town struggle to handle the financial burden. "We are asking for new funding for education to support these minimum receivership districts."

Robinson says the Legislature would need to appropriate another $15 million in school aid to fund the proposal.

Several other towns have already joined the campaign, including York, Blue Hill and Wells. Robinson says he hopes to recruit others to the initiative, including some of the more than 100 other towns and cities that are minimal receivers from the state.

