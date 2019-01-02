Maine's First Female Governor To Be Sworn In Wednesday Night

Governor-elect Janet Mills will become Maine's 75th Governor and the first woman elected to that office when she is sworn in during a joint convention of the Legislature Wednesday night at the Augusta Civic Center. She says she hopes to bring a more collaborative approach to the Governor's office and to unite the state.

Mills, a Democrat, says she'll strike a different tone than outgoing Republican Gov. Paul LePage. She says her priorities are health care, addressing the opioid crisis and bringing opportunity to parts of the state that are still not experiencing the rebounding economy.

"I want to focus on the areas of Maine that have felt left behind and the people in Maine, from all walks of life and all areas, who feel like they've been left behind. I want them to know that they have a voice," she said.

Mills won in November thanks in part to a Democratic wave fueled by women voters. She will become the first woman to take the oath of office and her inauguration program includes several elements that highlight the historical significance of her election.

The inauguration ceremony is open to the public and begins with a concert at 5 p.m. The joint convention begins at 6 p.m. and Mills is scheduled to speak at around 7:30 p.m.

The event will be broadcast live by Maine Public Radio and Maine Public Television.