Mills Proposes To Restore Aid For Asylum-Seekers

PORTLAND, Maine — The administration of Maine’s new Democratic governor wants to provide certain asylum-seekers with government benefits her Republican predecessor fought to eliminate.

Maine’s health agency proposed regulations last week to provide state funding to legally admitted asylum-seekers with work documents. The regulations were filed Wednesday, when Gov. Janet Mills was sworn-in.

Mills spokesman Scott Ogden said the proposed change responds to a Jan. 2018 ruling by Maine’s top court. The ruling said Maine was wrong to deny food stamp benefits to asylum-seekers cleared to work, but who were not yet employed.

Maine denied such food stamps following disagreement over wording of the 2014-2015 budget. Restoring food stamps could cost Maine nearly $600,000 annually.

Mills’ administration also proposes state-funded cash assistance to legally admitted immigrants seeking employment. That change could cost $393,000 annually.