New shield law passed protects providers of reproductive health and transgender care

Governor Janet Mills has signed a bill into law that shields providers of reproductive health and transgender care from laws in other states that restrict such care.

The bill faced strong opposition from Republicans who said it violates parents' rights and suggested it would allow minors to be kidnapped or trafficked across state lines. 16 attorneys general from other states also signed a letter threatening to sue if the law was enacted.

But Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said the bill simply protects providers from interference or retaliation from states with different policies.

The law goes into effect in mid-July.