Saudi-Turkish Team Begins Search Of Consulate For Missing Journalist

ISTANBUL - A joint Saudi-Turkish team has entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul to search it, nearly two weeks after the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The team arrived Monday afternoon to the consulate in Istanbul's upscale 4th Levent neighborhood as journalists filmed and shot photographs of their arrival.



It's unclear what kind of search the officials will conduct and if it will involve forensics, especially since Khashoggi disappeared on Oct. 2.



A cleaning crew walked into the consulate hours ahead of the investigative team's arrival.



Turkish officials have said they fear a Saudi hit team killed and dismembered Khashoggi, who wrote columns in the Washington Post that were critical of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



The kingdom has called such allegations "baseless'' but has not offered any evidence Khashoggi ever left the consulate.

