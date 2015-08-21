Creator Of The 'Rent Is Too Damn High' Party Endorses Candidate Deez Nuts

The endorsements are already rolling in for 2016 presidential candidates like Jeb Bush, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders and Rand Paul (Paul was endorsed by his father, Ron, earlier this week) — but now, candidate Deez Nuts has secured his first public endorsement.

Jimmy McMillan, founder of The Rent Is Too Damn High party told the New York Daily News that he is endorsing Nuts for his party's nomination. Deez Nuts may be a 15-year-old farm boy from Iowa, but according to McMillan, Nuts has what it takes to make his mark on U.S. politics.

"Deez Nuts has the power to inspire young people and turn this country around," Macmillan said. "Deez Nuts can get the young people excited."

Nuts first shot to national fame earlier this week after he polled at nine percent in a North Carolina poll against Clinton and Trump.

Nuts is registered as an independent, but said he would consider running under the rent is too damn high part, according to the Daily News.

McMillan first made headlines after the 2010 New York gubernatorial debate in which he doggedly focused on a single issue (here's a hint: it had to do with rent, and being too high), and says he plans to announce his own presidential candidacy in October. But when he does, he will register as a Republican so Nuts can run under the Rent Is Too Damn High banner.

"We will nominate Deez Nuts if he wants to run for the young people and the future of this country," McMillan said. "I would vote for Deez Nuts to let the people know that something needs to change."

Deez Nuts, whose real name is Brady Olson, isn't the first candidate to file under a false name. In fact, a cat named -- Meow Is The Time! — is the inspiration behind Nuts' own run.

"When I heard about the Limberbutt McCubbins story, I realized I could," Olson told The Daily Beast. "The next step is to get some party nominations, like the Minnesota Independence Party or the Modern Whig Party. It would also be great to find a VP, preferably McCubbins because the Nuts/McCubbins ticket sounds amazing."

But what about a possible McMillan/Nuts ticket?

A message NPR left with McMillan's press person has not been answered.

