Coke's Stock Drops After A Slight By Soccer Star Christiano Ronaldo

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo made a splash at a recent press conference, and it had nothing to do with his performance at the European Championship. The health fanatic took one look at the two bottles of Coke placed on the table in front of him and moved them just out of frame. Coca-Cola is a sponsor of Euro 2020. Instead, he held up a bottle of water. The market value of the soft drink company dropped $4 billion. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.