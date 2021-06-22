© 2021 Maine Public
Maine

Maine Maritime Academy President Retiring After More Than A Decade On Job

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published June 22, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT
Maine Maritime Academy President William Brennan (left) spoke at an event in Bucksport in December 2018.

William Brennan, president of Maine Maritime Academy, plans to retire after the upcoming school year.

Brennan assumed the post in May 2010, becoming the institution's 14th president, and said his tenure was "the best job" he'd ever had.

The announcement on Monday triggers a formal transition process that will be led by the Board of Trustees, which is setting up a search committee.

Trustees will be assisted by a consultant, AGB Search. Brennan's successor will be named in 2022.

