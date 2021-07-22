© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Maine Reports 106 New Coronavirus Cases, 4 Deaths On Thursday

Maine Public | By Willis Ryder Arnold
Published July 22, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT
Interior Secretary Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Visitors watch a wave crash at Schoodic Point in Acadia National Park, Friday, June 18, 2021, near Winter Harbor, Maine. Cadillac Mountain is seen in the background.

Maine is reporting 106 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — the highest count of new cases for a single day since earlier this spring.

The weekly average of new daily cases has now risen to 58 — from a recent low of 14 — and the state's total number of reported cases now stands at 69,780.

Four more people with the disease have died, bringing the pandemic death toll to 891.

Twenty-five patients were seeking treatment at hospitals as of Wednesday. Fourteen were in critical care, and five were on ventilators.

Maine's vaccination rate has plateaued at close to 60% in recent weeks .

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Willis Ryder Arnold
See stories by Willis Ryder Arnold