Maine Reports 106 New Coronavirus Cases, 4 Deaths On Thursday

Maine is reporting 106 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — the highest count of new cases for a single day since earlier this spring.

The weekly average of new daily cases has now risen to 58 — from a recent low of 14 — and the state's total number of reported cases now stands at 69,780.

Four more people with the disease have died, bringing the pandemic death toll to 891.

Twenty-five patients were seeking treatment at hospitals as of Wednesday. Fourteen were in critical care, and five were on ventilators.

Maine's vaccination rate has plateaued at close to 60% in recent weeks .