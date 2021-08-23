© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Economy

Home Sales in Maine Begin to Slow — But Prices Keep Climbing

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published August 23, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT
New Homes
Pat Wellenbach
/
AP
In this July 26, 2011 photo, a sale pending sign is set outside a house in Bath, Maine.

Home sales fell a bit in Maine last month, but housing prices in the state continued their rapid surge.

According to the Maine Association of Realtors, home prices rose 24% last month, compared to the year before, with the median sale price hitting $315,000.

Home sales in the state did drop slightly in July compared with a year before, but realtors say the numbers still outpace sales figures from 2019. And the Maine Association of Realtors notes that the number of houses on the market has finally begun to creep upward after months of scant supply.

Maine's housing numbers mirror what's being seen across the country, as nationwide home prices have increased nearly 20% over the past year.

Tags

Business and Economyhousing
Robbie Feinberg
Robbie grew up in New Hampshire, but has since written stories for radio stations from Washington, DC, to a fishing village in Alaska. Robbie graduated from the University of Maryland and got his start in public radio at the Transom Story Workshop in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Before arriving at Maine Public Radio, he worked in the Midwest, where he covered everything from beer to migrant labor for public radio station WMUK in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
See stories by Robbie Feinberg