Maine CDC suggested Winthrop schools consider closing after a COVID-19 outbreak. The board disagreed

Teachers in Winthrop are calling for the district to move to remote learning for an extended period as it deals with a wave of COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday night, Superintendent Jim Hodgkin presented the local school committee with several options as the district deals with a wave of about nine positive cases and 60 students in quarantine at its elementary school. One of those options, a suggestion from the state CDC to close the school building for about a week, did not win approval from the committee.

On Wednesday, the local teachers' union called on the district to reconsider.

"So when the CDC sent the latest recommendation — that we have been following all of them thus far — to close, for a short time, for the school board not to want to was a bit frustrating, to say the least," said Theresa Fitzgerald, a school librarian and co-president of the union.

Marcia Luszczki, a teacher and union co-president, said staff members are becoming exhausted as they deal with constant student quarantines.

"And right now, we want everyone to have equal access to the same education. And when we have students in person and quarantine and remote, everyone is not getting the same education," she said.

The school committee did vote to change two "remote learning" days before the Thanksgiving break to days with no school at all.

The superintendent, meanwhile, is urging families to keep students safe and distant from each other during the holidays.