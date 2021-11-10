© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Making-School-Work-LOGO.jpg
Making School Work

Maine CDC suggested Winthrop schools consider closing after a COVID-19 outbreak. The board disagreed

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published November 10, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST
Virus Outbreak
Stephen B. Morton
/
AP file
Johnson County High School teacher Michael Caneege teaches anatomy to his students online, Friday, Aug., 20, 2021, in Wrightsville, Ga.

Teachers in Winthrop are calling for the district to move to remote learning for an extended period as it deals with a wave of COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday night, Superintendent Jim Hodgkin presented the local school committee with several options as the district deals with a wave of about nine positive cases and 60 students in quarantine at its elementary school. One of those options, a suggestion from the state CDC to close the school building for about a week, did not win approval from the committee.

On Wednesday, the local teachers' union called on the district to reconsider.

"So when the CDC sent the latest recommendation — that we have been following all of them thus far — to close, for a short time, for the school board not to want to was a bit frustrating, to say the least," said Theresa Fitzgerald, a school librarian and co-president of the union.

Marcia Luszczki, a teacher and union co-president, said staff members are becoming exhausted as they deal with constant student quarantines.

"And right now, we want everyone to have equal access to the same education. And when we have students in person and quarantine and remote, everyone is not getting the same education," she said.

The school committee did vote to change two "remote learning" days before the Thanksgiving break to days with no school at all.

The superintendent, meanwhile, is urging families to keep students safe and distant from each other during the holidays.

Health
Robbie Feinberg
Robbie grew up in New Hampshire, but has since written stories for radio stations from Washington, DC, to a fishing village in Alaska. Robbie graduated from the University of Maryland and got his start in public radio at the Transom Story Workshop in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Before arriving at Maine Public Radio, he worked in the Midwest, where he covered everything from beer to migrant labor for public radio station WMUK in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
See stories by Robbie Feinberg