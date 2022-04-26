Border war: Southern Maine towns disagree whether boundary is straight line

YORK, Maine (AP) — A border dispute between a pair of Maine towns could end up being resolved in court.

Officials in York and Kittery disagree about whether the border between the southern Maine communities is a straight line or more of a meandering one.

Maps, drawn by the towns in the late 18th century, differ on the subject. The Portland Press Herald reports discrepancies between the maps seemed to go unnoticed until just a few year ago.

York filed a complaint in York County Superior Court in February that asked a judge to appoint commissioners to settle the dispute.