Western Maine land trust conserves 900 acres along Kezar River

A western Maine land trust has acquired more than 900 acres of forestland in Lovell.

According to a press release from the Greater Lovell Land Trust, the 931-acre parcel includes almost two miles of frontage on the Kezar River, and encompasses Dan Charles Pond. The land, in the headwaters of the Saco River watershed, also features views of the White Mountains, and includes habitat for brook trout, wading birds and waterfowl.

The project received funding from a variety of partners, including more than $400,000 from the Maine Natural Resource Conservation Program.

The land will be the centerpiece of a 1,300-acre conservation project that should be completed over the next few months.