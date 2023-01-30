© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Wabanaki and UMaine working on climate adaptation guide, expected by end of year

Maine Public | By Murray Carpenter
Published January 30, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST

The University of Maine is working with the Wabanaki tribes on developing a plan for climate adaptation.

As part of the effort to update the Wabanaki Climate Adaptation and Adaptive Management Workbook, Darren Ranco, chair of UMaine's Native American programs, plans to organize two symposia with 10 Wabanaki knowledge keepers at each event. The first will be in May.

"That's going to focus on gathering women's knowledge as it relates to water," Ranco says, "thinking about climate adaption through the lens of women's knowledge and their caretaking roles for water."

Ranco says the next symposium, in the fall, will likely focus on plant knowledge and management. He says he hopes to have the workbook completed and available to the public by year's end.

Murray Carpenter
Murray Carpenter is Maine Public’s climate reporter, covering climate change and other environmental news.
